M6.0 earthquake hits Fukushima

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. No major damage has been reported so far, according to NHK World-Japan.

The quake hit Fukushima and other prefectures in northeastern and Kanto regions. An intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese scale of zero to 7 was recorded in Iwaki City in Fukushima Prefecture.

The Japanese meteorological agency first reported the focus was estimated to be at a depth of 30 kilometers and a magnitude was 5.8. Later the estimate for the focus was revised to a depth of 5 kilometers and the magnitude to 6.0.

There was no tsunami.

The agency is informing people living in the areas where major jolts were recorded of possible landslides caused by the quake.