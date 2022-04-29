Teymur Rajabov to compete at 2022 FIDE Candidates Tournament

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will test his strength at the 2022 FIDE Candidates Tournament to be held from June 16 to July 7 in Madrid, Spain.

Rajabov will first face French Alireza Firouzja on Round 1 on June 17.

This event is the most important of the year as the world's best players gather to fight for a chance to play GM Magnus Carlsen for the world championship title in 2023.

The 2022 Candidates Tournament will feature eight of the best players in the world, including Ian Nepomniachtchi, Teymur Rajabov, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Alireza Firouzja, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Richard Rapport and the highest-rated player according to FIDE's May 22 list taking the last spot and replacing GM Sergey Karjakin after his suspension.

The tournament will feature a double round-robin tournament with 14 rounds.

Time control: 100 minutes for the first 40 moves, 50 minutes for the next 20 moves, then 15 minutes for the rest of the game with a 30-second increment per move starting on move one.

The prize fund of the tournament is €500,000, distributed as follows: 1st place - €48,000., 2nd place - €36,000., and 3rd place - €24,000.