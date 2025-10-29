Indonesia, Australia conduct joint disaster response exercise

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are conducting a joint disaster mitigation drill in Lebak, Banten, from October 27 to 31, according to ANTARA.

"We are strengthening humanitarian defense cooperation through the Bhakti Kanyini Ausindo 2025 joint training to enhance disaster preparedness in the Indo-Pacific region," said Brigadier General Edi Saputra, Commander of the 064/Maulana Yusuf Military Resort, on Wednesday.

The exercise is a capacity-building effort aimed at improving interoperability and coordination between the two militaries. It features disaster mitigation simulations in which Indonesian and Australian soldiers operate under a unified command structure to enhance their humanitarian mission capabilities.

Saputra emphasized that the drill also reflects TNI’s ongoing efforts to become a professional, responsive, integrated, modern, and adaptive military institution, safeguarding national interests while contributing to global peacebuilding.

Beyond technical skills, the Bhakti Kanyini Ausindo exercise aims to foster empathy, mutual respect, and trust between personnel from both nations.

"This training demonstrates TNI's readiness to serve the people, uphold humanity, and contribute to a better world. Indonesia and Australia stand side by side as friends, working together toward a more resilient and peaceful region," he said.

The joint drill also involved military experts from the United States and Timor-Leste, as well as Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the National Police (Polri), the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), and the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI).

The exercise follows an agreement to expand Indonesia-Australia defense cooperation in non-war military operations, based on a recent meeting between Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and ADF Chief Admiral David Johnston in Jakarta.