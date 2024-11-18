COP29 features discussion on capacity building

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

An event themed "Capacity Building," organized by PASHA Holding, took place as part of COP29 in Baku.

Moderated by Zibeyda Hajiyeva, Chief Human Resources Officer of PASHA Bank OJSC, the discussion highlighted the significance of enhancing individual and institutional capacities to achieve sustainable development goals.

Panelists also shared diverse approaches to developing the knowledge and skills required to strengthen environmental sustainability.