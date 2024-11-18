COP 29 features raising human capital for green future

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

An event themed "Raising human capital for green future" in partnership with "NEQSOL Holding" was held as part of COP29.

The event was moderated by Avery Johnston, Manager and Global Lead for just transition within KPMG’s Global Decarbonization Hub.

Maria Osbeck Climate Change Regional Advisor, Europe and Central Asia at UNICEF noted that investments in the education system requires a broader vision.

Tarja Halonen, former President of Finland emphasized the importance of education and human rights for a sustainable future. Underscoring the key role of young people in the society, she stressed the importance of their full human rights, including health care and education.

Imran Ahmadzada, head of "NEQSOL Holding" Azerbaijan office briefed the company's operations related to climate change adding that they support education, health and sustainability projects in 11 countries.