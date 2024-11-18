Effective climate actions could reduce forced global displacement by 80 percent

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) World Migration Report, more than 280 million people worldwide live outside their country of birth,” Ugochi Daniels, IOM Deputy Director General for Operations, stated during the high-level panel meeting on "COP29: Strengthening Global Cooperation on Integrated Solutions for Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change," held as part of COP29.

She noted that by the end of 2022, over 71 million people had been displaced within their countries, with more than 20 million of them forced from their homes due to the climate crisis.

“These numbers will worsen due to climate change, with projections estimating that 260 million people could be displaced globally by 2050. However, collective and timely climate actions could reduce this number by 80 percent. Therefore, we must explore ways to turn migration into an adapted solution,” Ugochi Daniels added.