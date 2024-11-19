Zambian representative praises excellent organization of COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Climate finance is a central focus at the COP29 conference. I hope we can achieve progress in implementing mitigation measures in developing countries and strengthen collaboration in this area,” said Elaine Bwalya Kafwimbi, National Coordinator for Zambia’s Global Green Growth Institute SPAR6C program.

Commending the excellent organization of COP29, she remarked, "Everything is very well-organized. Both the accommodations and the event venue are excellent."