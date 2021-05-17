  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture

    17.05.2021 [15:48]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck off Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports.

    The temblor occurred at around 0:24 p.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 41.9 degrees north and a longitude of 144.9 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km.

    The quake logged 3 in some parts of Hokkaido Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

    So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

    AZERTAG.AZ :6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2021 [13:53]
    3 injured in 5.5-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Iran
    17.05.2021 [12:10]
    Lockdown ends, gradual normalization starts in Turkey
    17.05.2021 [10:45]
    Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 658,000 in past day, WHO reports
    16.05.2021 [17:46]
    Turkey to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday
    6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture