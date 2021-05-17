6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture
17.05.2021 [15:48]
Baku, May 17, AZERTAC
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck off Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports.
The temblor occurred at around 0:24 p.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 41.9 degrees north and a longitude of 144.9 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km.
The quake logged 3 in some parts of Hokkaido Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
