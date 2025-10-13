Azerbaijan’s GDP grows by 1.3 percent in first nine months of 2025
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 95.229.2 billion manats in January–September 2025, marking a 1.3% increase compared to the same period last year.
According to the State Statistical Committee, the added value in the oil and gas sector declined by 1.9%, while the non-oil and gas sector expanded by 2.9%.
In terms of sectoral distribution, industry accounted for 34.2% of GDP, trade and vehicle repair for 10.5%, and transportation and storage for 7%. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing made up 6.8%, construction 6.6%, and accommodation and food services 2.8%. The information and communication sector represented 1.8%, other sectors 20.7%, and net taxes on products and imports 9.6%.
GDP per capita amounted to 9.300.3 manats.
