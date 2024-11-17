Final document of Parliamentary Meeting approved as part of COP29

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

The final document of the Parliamentary Meeting held in Baku, organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Milli Majlis during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), has been approved.

Member of the Milli Majlis, Soltan Mammadov, provided details about the document. He explained that the draft for the COP29 parliamentary session was based on the final documents from the parliamentary sessions of COP27 and COP28, as well as the resolution adopted at the 148th IPU Assembly and the agendas of recent COP sessions. “After the initial version of the document was prepared, we received proposals and feedback from various countries. In June, we revisited the draft at the IPU’s preparatory meeting for COP29. The draft was then sent back to our colleagues by the IPU Secretariat, where new proposals and ideas were presented. We had very productive discussions during the 149th IPU session,” Mammadov stated.

The MP emphasized that efforts were made to consider all ideas, comments, and feedback during the preparation of the document. He noted that the provisions reflected in the document are recommendations representing the views of parliamentarians. “I hope we have presented a draft that reflects the positions of all our colleagues, either fully or partially. You will likely agree that it is almost impossible to produce a document that fully represents the views of every member. All I can say is that we have worked in line with the overall objectives of COP29 and our shared responsibilities,” he added.