Kazakhstan increases grain supply to Azerbaijan

Astana, September 29, AZERTAC

From September 1 to 25 this year, Kazakhstan transported 1 million tons of grain, a 14 percent increase compared to 878,000 tons during the same period last year.

Of this volume, 258,000 tons were supplied for domestic needs, up from 155,000 tons in 2024, while 777,000 tons were exported, compared to 723,000 tons last year.

Grain exports rose by 31 percent to Uzbekistan, 15 percent to Tajikistan, 42 percent to Kyrgyzstan, and doubled to Azerbaijan, reaching 12,000 tons.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent