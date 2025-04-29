Khankendi to host 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth as in previous years, will be organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In connection with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan declaring the year 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," the slogan of this year's camp is "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.” The camp will be held in Khankendi, which symbolizes the restoration of our territorial integrity and state sovereignty, from 3 to 9 August, 2025.

More than 100 young people, including Azerbaijanis living abroad and youth from nations friendly to Azerbaijan, are expected to participate in the Camp.

In the 2025 Diaspora Youth VI Summer Camp, dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the participants will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the historical and cultural monuments of Khankendi and Karabakh, meet members of the families of martyrs and our heroic veterans, as well as experts from various fields. They will also have the chance to enjoy entertainment activities and participate in mind games.

Summer Camps are an excellent opportunity for Azerbaijani youth living abroad to strengthen ties with their Motherland, to improve their abilities to represent Azerbaijan on the global stage, boost their networking skills and build mutual connections and new friendships.

The youth between the ages 18-29, having good communication skills in Azerbaijani, can apply for participation. The participants of the previous summer camps cannot apply for the 6th Summer Camp. All expenditures of the participants will be fully covered.

The young people should fill out the form by May 31, 2025 via the link www.diaspor.gov.az/qeydiyyat. The selection process will be carried out in two stages: admission of applications and video-interviews.

It is important to check website www.diaspor.gov.az regularly for additional information about registration process, program details, selection process of participants.

For additional information you may contact:

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel.: +994 12 493 10 54

WhatsApp: +994 51 867 36 02

It should be noted that Sheki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin cities hosted previous 5 Summer Camps of Diaspora Youth, jointly organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Young people from more than 60 countries of the world participated in those camps.