The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Khankendi to host 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

Khankendi to host 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth as in previous years, will be organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In connection with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan declaring the year 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," the slogan of this year's camp is "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.” The camp will be held in Khankendi, which symbolizes the restoration of our territorial integrity and state sovereignty, from 3 to 9 August, 2025.

More than 100 young people, including Azerbaijanis living abroad and youth from nations friendly to Azerbaijan, are expected to participate in the Camp.

In the 2025 Diaspora Youth VI Summer Camp, dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the participants will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the historical and cultural monuments of Khankendi and Karabakh, meet members of the families of martyrs and our heroic veterans, as well as experts from various fields. They will also have the chance to enjoy entertainment activities and participate in mind games.

Summer Camps are an excellent opportunity for Azerbaijani youth living abroad to strengthen ties with their Motherland, to improve their abilities to represent Azerbaijan on the global stage, boost their networking skills and build mutual connections and new friendships.

The youth between the ages 18-29, having good communication skills in Azerbaijani, can apply for participation. The participants of the previous summer camps cannot apply for the 6th Summer Camp. All expenditures of the participants will be fully covered.

The young people should fill out the form by May 31, 2025 via the link www.diaspor.gov.az/qeydiyyat. The selection process will be carried out in two stages: admission of applications and video-interviews.

It is important to check website www.diaspor.gov.az regularly for additional information about registration process, program details, selection process of participants.

For additional information you may contact:

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel.: +994 12 493 10 54

WhatsApp: +994 51 867 36 02

It should be noted that Sheki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin cities hosted previous 5 Summer Camps of Diaspora Youth, jointly organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Young people from more than 60 countries of the world participated in those camps.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Heads of Azerbaijan’s political parties visit liberated territories
  • 29.04.2025 [12:40]

Heads of Azerbaijan’s political parties visit liberated territories

Austrian President responds to letter from Azerbaijani community on occasion of Easter
  • 29.04.2025 [12:01]

Austrian President responds to letter from Azerbaijani community on occasion of Easter

2nd International Opera Festival of Fidan Hajiyeva features songs composed to Leyla Aliyeva’s poems
  • 28.04.2025 [23:15]

2nd International Opera Festival of Fidan Hajiyeva features songs composed to Leyla Aliyeva’s poems

President of Iran concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
  • 28.04.2025 [23:04]

President of Iran concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visits Bibiheybat Mosque
  • 28.04.2025 [21:44]

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visits Bibiheybat Mosque

President Ilham Aliyev: The Araz Corridor project attracts significant attention both in our region and globally
  • 28.04.2025 [19:44]

President Ilham Aliyev: The Araz Corridor project attracts significant attention both in our region and globally

Iranian companies invited to participate in infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan
  • 28.04.2025 [19:32]

Iranian companies invited to participate in infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan

President: Azerbaijan and Iran participate in important international projects
  • 28.04.2025 [19:13]

President: Azerbaijan and Iran participate in important international projects

President Ilham Aliyev: Agreements reached during the visit reaffirm Iran-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood
  • 28.04.2025 [19:05]

President Ilham Aliyev: Agreements reached during the visit reaffirm Iran-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood

Heads of Azerbaijan’s political parties visit liberated territories

  • [12:40]

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity

  • [12:28]

Breakthrough discovery: A massive glowing hydrogen cloud found near solar system

  • [12:17]

Access to "digital.login" via "SİMA İmza" increases 118-Fold

  • [12:11]

“Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" Forum continues with panel discussions

  • [12:11]

Austrian President responds to letter from Azerbaijani community on occasion of Easter

  • [12:01]

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds training session with reservists

  • [11:53]

UN launches network to support victims and survivors of terrorism

  • [11:44]

Azerbaijan transfers 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district

  • [11:32]

BHOS team wins GreenTech competition

  • [11:31]

A delegation of Bulgaria's Vazrazhdane signs cooperation agreement with United Russia party

  • [11:29]

Baku hosts international conference on Afghanistan

  • [11:22]

National Statistics Office of Mongolia elected as Governing Council member of UN Statistical Institute for Asia and Pacific

  • [11:20]

Khankendi to host 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

  • [11:15]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • [10:54]

Dopamine signals when a fear can be forgotten, study shows

  • [10:52]

Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

  • [10:52]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • [10:47]

Azerbaijan’s artillery units carry out combat firing

  • [10:43]

Arsenal, PSG to lock horns as Champions League final looms large

  • [10:37]

Firefighters in all-out efforts to contain main blaze in South Korea’s Daegu

  • [10:35]

Global warming may stop summertime school sports in Japan from 2060s

  • [10:19]

Power returning in Spain and Portugal after large parts hit by blackout

  • [10:18]

China launches internet satellite group

  • [10:15]

“Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" Forum kicks off in Baku

  • 28.04.2025 [23:48]

2nd International Opera Festival of Fidan Hajiyeva features songs composed to Leyla Aliyeva’s poems

  • 28.04.2025 [23:15]

President of Iran concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 28.04.2025 [23:04]
Baku hosted Azerbaijan-Iran business forum President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian attended the event VIDEO

Baku hosted Azerbaijan-Iran business forum
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian attended the event VIDEO

Video footage of occupation of Shusha district by Armenian Armed forces was shown in court VIDEO

Video footage of occupation of Shusha district by Armenian Armed forces was shown in court VIDEO

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament offers condolences to Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly

  • 28.04.2025 [22:24]

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visits Bibiheybat Mosque

  • 28.04.2025 [21:44]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran made press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran made press statements VIDEO

Baku hosts conference on "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Workplaces”

  • 28.04.2025 [21:11]

Ambassador of China: A total of 369 trains traveled along Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in 2024

  • 28.04.2025 [20:34]

Bako Sahakyan confirms his involvement in occupation of Shusha

  • 28.04.2025 [20:28]

President Pezeshkian: Iran and Azerbaijan can be a crossroads connecting East to West and North to South

  • 28.04.2025 [20:24]

Ambassador: China will continue to strongly support Azerbaijan in safeguarding country’s main interests, as well as ensuring its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity

  • 28.04.2025 [20:12]

Violin used in 1997 Titanic film sells for £54k

  • 28.04.2025 [20:06]

President of Iran: Our universities can share experiences with each other

  • 28.04.2025 [20:00]

Representatives of South Korean Embassy visit BHOS

  • 28.04.2025 [19:55]

Masoud Pezeshkian: Azerbaijan and Iran are a hub for trade, science, experience, and technology exchange

  • 28.04.2025 [19:54]

Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer to earn Ruben Amorim's men a point on the coast

  • 28.04.2025 [19:46]

President Ilham Aliyev: The Araz Corridor project attracts significant attention both in our region and globally

  • 28.04.2025 [19:44]

Lu Mei: China supports the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the SCO

  • 28.04.2025 [19:34]

Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day

  • 28.04.2025 [19:34]

Iranian companies invited to participate in infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan

  • 28.04.2025 [19:32]

President: Azerbaijan and Iran participate in important international projects

  • 28.04.2025 [19:13]

Presidential Library hosts event marking 102nd anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

  • 28.04.2025 [19:07]

President Ilham Aliyev: Agreements reached during the visit reaffirm Iran-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood

  • 28.04.2025 [19:05]

President of Iran: Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and we respect this

  • 28.04.2025 [18:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

® Birbank Biznes brings together entrepreneurs in the region

  • 28.04.2025 [18:28]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler claims gold in Hungary

  • 28.04.2025 [18:24]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism

  • 28.04.2025 [18:12]

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • 28.04.2025 [18:10]

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City: Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol send Pep Guardiola's side into FA Cup final

  • 28.04.2025 [18:09]

UPEACE Ambassador: Azerbaijan plays leading role in ensuring solidarity and cooperation

  • 28.04.2025 [17:55]

Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Global South NGO Platform

  • 28.04.2025 [17:52]

Iranian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 28.04.2025 [17:35]

® Azercell becomes an official partner of the Baku Flames International Festival of Creativity and Efficiency

  • 28.04.2025 [17:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

Baku hosts inauguration of “Baku Open 2025” international chess festival

  • 28.04.2025 [16:49]

Serzh Sargsyan’s confession: Robert Kocharian personally involved in the Shusha operation

  • 28.04.2025 [16:44]

The most expensive iPhone ever sold

  • 28.04.2025 [16:34]

World`s largest car carrier sets off on maiden voyage from Chinese port

  • 28.04.2025 [16:26]

Evidence confirming that Armenian political-military leadership gave order for occupation of Shusha examined at Baku Military Court

  • 28.04.2025 [16:25]

® Bank ABB secures $200 million syndicated loan

  • 28.04.2025 [16:20]

AERA carries out activities in the field of consumer rights protection

  • 28.04.2025 [16:15]

Masoud Pezeshkian: We can learn from each other's experiences across various issues

  • 28.04.2025 [15:53]

President of Azerbaijan: We are expanding our transport capabilities and infrastructure

  • 28.04.2025 [15:33]

Armenian General admits Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian were involved in planning, developing, and launching the Shusha operation

  • 28.04.2025 [15:30]

Azerbaijani President’s leadership and initiatives should serve as an example for other countries, says Uzbek parliamentary committee chairman

  • 28.04.2025 [15:27]

President: Azerbaijan and Iran traditionally support each other within international organizations

  • 28.04.2025 [15:24]

President Ilham Aliyev: The official visit of the President of Iran to Azerbaijan reflects the high level of our relations

  • 28.04.2025 [15:17]
Azerbaijan, Iran exchanged the signed documents VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Iran exchanged the signed documents VIDEO

Azerbaijani military pilots conduct training flights

  • 28.04.2025 [14:54]

‘High-quality, balanced facts can reduce polarization,’ study finds

  • 28.04.2025 [14:49]
Another 137 residents relocated to Khojaly town get house keys VIDEO

Another 137 residents relocated to Khojaly town get house keys VIDEO

Bulgarian, Turkish law enforcement Agencies begin joint training to combat illegal migration

  • 28.04.2025 [14:39]

Japan's oldest person dies at 115

  • 28.04.2025 [14:28]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine blast in Gazakh district

  • 28.04.2025 [14:22]

Azerbaijani kickboxers shine with four medals at Latvia Open 2025

  • 28.04.2025 [14:10]

AZERTAC wins awards in labor safety and collective agreement competitions

  • 28.04.2025 [14:07]

Brazilian professor: Global South NGO Platform will focus on addressing regional and global challenges

  • 28.04.2025 [13:49]

ANAMA: Over 1,925 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs in the past week

  • 28.04.2025 [13:21]

British academician: Azerbaijan possesses greatest capacity to address climate change

  • 28.04.2025 [13:10]
Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

UNITAR President: Global South NGO Forum will strengthen cooperation

  • 28.04.2025 [12:45]

Kyrgyzstan issues silver coin in honor of 80th anniversary of Victory

  • 28.04.2025 [12:44]
Azerbaijan relocates 138 more residents to Khojaly VIDEO

Azerbaijan relocates 138 more residents to Khojaly VIDEO

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • 28.04.2025 [12:30]

Aygun Aliyeva: We systematically support the active engagement of local NGOs in international projects

  • 28.04.2025 [12:25]

European Council President Antonio Costa continues visit to Bulgaria

  • 28.04.2025 [12:18]

President Pezeshkian stresses enhanced cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • 28.04.2025 [12:12]

S. Korean acting president likely to resign, declare presidential bid this week

  • 28.04.2025 [12:08]

Field practical classes conducted with reservists

  • 28.04.2025 [12:04]

Three minutes of moderate activity a day may reduce risk of having a cardiovascular event

  • 28.04.2025 [11:50]

Young adults drive historic decline in smoking

  • 28.04.2025 [11:50]

Global South NGO Platform launched

  • 28.04.2025 [11:48]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Chambarak direction

  • 28.04.2025 [11:35]