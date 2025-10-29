20% of Italy's beaches may be underwater by 2050: Report

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

The Italian Geographical Society has warned that Italy could lose about 20 percent of its beaches by 2050 and 40 percent by 2100 due to rising sea levels associated with the climate crisis, as well as increased flood risks and land erosion.

According to the Italian News Agency (ANSA), the findings were detailed in the society’s new report titled “Sunken Landscapes,” presented on Tuesday.

The report highlighted the areas most at risk, including the Northern Adriatic coastline, the beaches of the Gargano in Puglia, several stretches of the Tyrrhenian coast between Tuscany and Campania, and the coastal zones of Cagliari and Oristano in Sardinia.

The report also warned that half of the country’s port infrastructure, over 10 percent of its agricultural land, and numerous “amphibious” coastal regions - including the Po Delta and the Venice Lagoon - are at growing risk of submersion in the coming decades.