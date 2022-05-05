Azerbaijan, Japan discuss issues of cooperation within international organizations

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro.

Welcoming the Japanese delegation, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, emphasizing that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Japan.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro, expressing congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noted that during this time, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan has been successfully developing in many areas, including political and economic spheres. Vice-Minister Honda Taro stressed that Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in terms of energy security, is an important partner of Japan in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in the field of energy, alternative energy, economy, humanitarian, inter-parliamentary relations and other areas.

Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information about the situation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the purposeful destruction of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia during the occupation, looting of cultural heritage, large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the liberated territories, demining process, work done in the field of ecology and environmental protection. In this regard, the Minister expressed gratitude for the participation of Japanese companies in the reconstruction process.

Noting that the elimination of the occupation factor created opportunities for the normalization of relations between the two countries, the Minister emphasized the practical steps taken by Azerbaijan to establish lasting peace and development in the region.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine, as well as other issues of mutual interest.