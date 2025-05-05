Azerbaijani judokas bring home seven medals from Istanbul

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 Istanbul Junior European Cup in Türkiye, claiming a total of seven medals.

The team secured two gold and five bronze medals, finishing 4th overall among 31 participating nations and 2nd in the men’s team standings.

Gold medals were earned by Aslan Kotsoev in the men’s 90kg category and Nizami Imanov in the +100kg category.