COP29 highlights challenges in plastic waste management

Astana, November 22, AZERTAC

An event titled “Effective Management of Plastic Waste: Understanding Challenges and Discovering Opportunities” took place within the framework of COP29.

Mansur Oshurbayev, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, addressed the gathering, emphasizing that plastic waste is not only an environmental issue but also a climate challenge. He noted that the production and disposal of plastic generates significant greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the rise in carbon dioxide levels.

Oshurbayev also stressed the importance of intersectoral cooperation in implementing innovative waste management solutions.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent