COP29 hosts collaborative climate initiative forum of Turkic NGOs

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

NGOs from eight countries, all part of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and holding observer status, gathered for a forum on collaborative climate initiatives at COP29 in Baku.

Organized by the Agency for State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the event brought together representatives of civil society organizations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Turkmenistan.

Key speakers at the event emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration among Turkic states in addressing environmental challenges and ensuring sustainable development. They discussed the adverse effects of global climate change and the threats posed by these changes, urging all countries to take the lead in global climate action.

Highlighting the growing relations between the Turkic states across various sectors of social and political life, the speakers noted that the long-term development of the Turkic region can only be achieved through strengthening human capital and jointly combating the environmental threats faced by the region.

MP Ramil Hasan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, noted that NGOs from the OTS countries actively participate in initiatives at COP29.

Attendees from the OTS countries emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of COP29 for the Turkic world, describing the expansion of NGO collaboration as a crucial step forward.