Nigerian participant: We managed to achieve our goals at COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“COP29 featured fruitful conversations and discussions. Here I have learned a lot so far and interacted with many highly intelligent individuals on climate protection,” Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, a Nigerian participant of COP29, head of the Prince Uwagboe Foundation of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), told AZERTAC.

Noting that this is his second COP participation, the Nigerian participant emphasized that he plans to participate in COP30 next year in Brazil as well.

“We managed to achieve our goals at COP29 because we came here with a fairly broad program. I look forward to the days ahead with great anticipation.”

Osawemwenhio Uwagboe lauded the excellent of organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan.