UK delegate: COP29 discussions pave way to address climate challenges

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“We feel at home at COP29. People here are very warm and friendly. I was amazed by the beauty of Baku. The pavilions at COP29 are very creative—especially the Azerbaijani pavilion, which is amazing,” said Vomba Njolomba, a participant from Great Britain, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Highlighting desertification as the greatest environmental challenge in London, Njolomba noted: “We are struggling with rainfall, which impacts farming. This climate challenge adversely affects productivity and food security. I believe that the discussions held at COP29 offer a platform to effectively confront these climate concerns.”

