UK Minister: Nature is our priority at COP29

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“The UK Government is here to ensure that nature is high on the agenda at COP29. Half of the global economy depends on nature, and we must protect nature not only for its own sake but also for the sake of humans,” said UK Minister for Nature Mary Creagh at the COP29 event.

The minister announced funding for 20 projects in the first round of the Ocean Community Empowerment and Nature Grant Programme, aimed at reducing poverty, empowering local communities, and protecting marine environments worldwide.

Highlighting the severe and interconnected consequences of ocean degradation—affecting biodiversity, economies, food security, and the safety of coastal communities—Creagh emphasized: "These significant projects will help to protect the marine environment in the most vulnerable coastal communities around the world."