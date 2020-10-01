  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenia shells at Jojug Marjanli, houses severely damaged

    01.10.2020 [18:36]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    “At the behest of the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia, enemy military units continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure facilities - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of public agencies and household premises areas to intensive artillery bombardment.

    As a result of intensive shelling by the Armenian armed forces extensive damage was inflicted to houses in Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district,” Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    “At present combat conditions all possible investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.

    The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the provocative Armenian formations who have committed various crimes against our army and civilians are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.

