IOM Azerbaijan continues to support local communities

Baku, July 8, AZERTAC

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mission in Azerbaijan continues to support local communities under the project "Community Resilience to Vulnerabilities (CRV) Activity" funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Within the framework of this activity, the project beneficiaries from Zagatala and Guba districts have been provided with a fruit dehydrator machine. This in-kind support will contribute to increasing productivity and quality in production of dry fruits and vegetables, as well as boosting the incomes of both the beneficiaries and the local community farmers.

IOM Mission in Azerbaijan implemented Community Resilience to Vulnerabilities (CRV) Activity jointly with the State Committee on Religious Associations with a financial support from USAID Azerbaijan since 2017. The aim of the project was to increase socio-economic well-being of members of vulnerable communities. In the framework of the CRV project micro-small business trainings were organized and selected business initiatives based on the evaluation of the submitted business plans were financed to support income-generating initiatives of the members of target communities in regions to address their need and increase their resilience.