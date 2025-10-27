Argentina's President Javier Milei wins midterm elections closely watched by Washington

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Argentina's midterm election hands decisive win to Milei's libertarian overhaul, according to EuroNews.

A key ideological ally of Trump, Milei's governing party won over 40% of votes in national elections to renew almost half of the lower house of Congress, according to tallies in local media using numbers from electoral authorities.

Argentine President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza party won over 40% of votes in Sunday's midterm elections, securing a congressional majority that strengthens his free-market reforms after US President Donald Trump promised $40 billion in aid contingent on his ally's electoral success.

Milei’s ruling party will now hold almost half of the seats in the lower house of the Argentinian Congress, according to tallies in local media based on figures from electoral authorities, with more than 97% of votes counted.

Milei won decisive victories in key districts, sweeping away eight provinces in the vote to renew a third of the Senate, figures that exceeded analysts’ projections for Sunday’s vote.

The election, commonly regarded as a de facto referendum on the self-described anarcho-capitalist's nearly two years in office, offered a crucial vote of confidence that strengthens Milei's plan for a radical free-market experiment, backed by billions of dollars from the Trump administration.

In comparison, the results showed the left-leaning opposition movement, known as Peronism, winning over 31% of the vote, a performance analysts described as the alliance’s poorest in years.

Milei said his party went from holding just 37 seats in the lower house of Congress to 101 after Sunday’s vote. In the Senate, La Libertad Avanza had picked up 14 more seats, bringing its total to 20 senators.

The strong showing ensures Milei will have enough support in Congress to uphold presidential vetoes, prevent an impeachment effort, and see through his ambitious plans for tax and labour reforms in the coming months.