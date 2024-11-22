Azerbaijan initiates creation of the first-ever Global South NGO Platform

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

On November 15, an international conference on South-South cooperation for NGOs from Non-Aligned Movement countries was held at the initiative of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum during COP29.

The international conference titled “Advancing Climate Action through South-South Cooperation: The Role of NGOs” emphasized that during Azerbaijan’s four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the country made significant contributions to strengthening solidarity among nations, including in climate action. Azerbaijan was congratulated by foreign NGOs for successfully organizing COP29.

At the conclusion of the conference, NGOs representing Non-Aligned Movement countries agreed on a joint declaration text on the role of NGOs in advancing climate action through South-South cooperation. The declaration was opened for signature by all NGOs participating in COP29.

The declaration expresses strong support for Azerbaijan, highlighting its global role and praising the country’s call for the “COP Truce” within the framework of COP29, aimed at pausing conflicts during crucial climate negotiations to foster peace and collective global action. It invites world governments to prioritize the humanitarian aspects of climate change, such as protecting vulnerable communities, social justice, and resilience against ecological crises, and to align their actions with the spirit of call for the “COP Truce.”

The document stresses the significant role NGOs play in promoting climate resilience and addressing humanitarian challenges, advocating for inclusive policies aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the need for expanded cooperation between governments, financial institutions, and NGOs to support climate financing and grassroots initiatives. NGOs are urged to strengthen their role in promoting climate action through South-South cooperation, especially in fostering partnerships that address regional climate challenges and support community-driven solutions.

The declaration also announces that the time has come to establish the Global South NGO Platform for Climate Action as a network for sharing best practices and driving sustainable development, in support of the initiative by the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum to collaborate on climate action.

A total of 1,023 NGO representatives and public activists from 137 countries signed the declaration, which is open to members of civil society represented at COP29.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's NGO history, civil society organizations from regions covering 71% of the world’s countries have expressed support for the initiative of Azerbaijan’s NGOs.