Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

The official mascots of the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in 2025, were unveiled on Wednesday.

According to the official website launched for the Games, the mascots — named Babir and Leyla — are inspired by the Caucasian leopard.

Energetic and friendly, the mascots are not just cute characters; they are a vivid embodiment of Azerbaijan’s spirit, its rich nature, strength and hospitality.

Babir, a small whirlwind of Caucasian energy, symbolizes youth, activity, and inexhaustible optimism. His love for jumping and playing makes him a favorite of children and adults alike. The friendly Babir, open to new acquaintances, will gladly show the guests the cities of Azerbaijan that are hosting the Games. His infectious laughter and positive attitude will bring them joy and fun.

Leyla, a charming leopardess, embodies beauty, grace, and calm wisdom. She is always ready to support and inspire athletes. Her gentle and welcoming nature will provide guests with an atmosphere of comfort and hospitality.

Azerbaijan takes pride in its unique natural heritage, and the Caucasian leopard holds a special place among its treasures. This majestic and rare animal is one of the largest leopards in the world and has inhabited the picturesque corners of the country since ancient times.