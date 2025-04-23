The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

The official mascots of the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in 2025, were unveiled on Wednesday.

According to the official website launched for the Games, the mascots — named Babir and Leyla — are inspired by the Caucasian leopard.

Energetic and friendly, the mascots are not just cute characters; they are a vivid embodiment of Azerbaijan’s spirit, its rich nature, strength and hospitality.

Babir, a small whirlwind of Caucasian energy, symbolizes youth, activity, and inexhaustible optimism. His love for jumping and playing makes him a favorite of children and adults alike. The friendly Babir, open to new acquaintances, will gladly show the guests the cities of Azerbaijan that are hosting the Games. His infectious laughter and positive attitude will bring them joy and fun.

Leyla, a charming leopardess, embodies beauty, grace, and calm wisdom. She is always ready to support and inspire athletes. Her gentle and welcoming nature will provide guests with an atmosphere of comfort and hospitality.

Azerbaijan takes pride in its unique natural heritage, and the Caucasian leopard holds a special place among its treasures. This majestic and rare animal is one of the largest leopards in the world and has inhabited the picturesque corners of the country since ancient times.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijani judokas competing for glory at European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025
  • 23.04.2025 [16:31]

Azerbaijani judokas competing for glory at European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight
  • 23.04.2025 [15:53]

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight

3rd CIS Games official website launched
  • 23.04.2025 [14:35]

3rd CIS Games official website launched

Baku recognized as fifth leading city in promoting Argentinian film industry globally, says ambassador
  • 23.04.2025 [13:14]

Baku recognized as fifth leading city in promoting Argentinian film industry globally, says ambassador

Azerbaijan and China signed Joint Statement on Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  • 23.04.2025 [13:00]

Azerbaijan and China signed Joint Statement on Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Man City 2-1 Aston Villa: Matheus Nunes' 94th-minute winner sends City third and set for Champions League
  • 23.04.2025 [10:39]

Man City 2-1 Aston Villa: Matheus Nunes' 94th-minute winner sends City third and set for Champions League

Olmo strike sends Barcelona seven clear in La Liga
  • 23.04.2025 [10:37]

Olmo strike sends Barcelona seven clear in La Liga

Azerbaijan, China sign documents in field of energy
  • 22.04.2025 [20:27]

Azerbaijan, China sign documents in field of energy

Victims of Armenian mine terror testify at Ruben Vardanyan's trial: I lost two sons in one day VIDEO
  • 22.04.2025 [19:50]

Victims of Armenian mine terror testify at Ruben Vardanyan's trial: I lost two sons in one day VIDEO

ChatGPT-maker wants to buy Google Chrome

  • [17:16]

Azerbaijani judokas competing for glory at European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025

  • [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s sustainable tourism strategies showcased at PATA Annual Summit 2025

  • [16:28]

President Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

  • [16:05]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

  • [16:01]

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul

  • [15:57]

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight

  • [15:53]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Premier of the State Council of China

  • [15:34]

Nissan to spend $1.4 billion in China, ditching 'slow' response to fast market

  • [14:52]

3rd CIS Games official website launched

  • [14:35]

Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games

  • [14:03]

Baku recognized as fifth leading city in promoting Argentinian film industry globally, says ambassador

  • [13:14]

Azerbaijan and China signed Joint Statement on Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

  • [13:00]

Climate crisis driving surge in gender-based violence, UN report finds

  • [12:56]

AZAL increases number of flights for Eid al-Adha

  • [12:52]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of China Xi Jinping

  • [12:45]

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted official banquet in honor of President Ilham Aliyev

  • [12:20]

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and other family members visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

  • [12:04]

Azerbaijan and China signed documents in Beijing

  • [11:55]

China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 24

  • [11:30]

International Conference on Autism Research Developments advocates using AI to support individuals with Autism

  • [11:22]

Hunger stalks Ethiopia as UN aid agency halts support amid funding cuts

  • [11:03]

Middle-aged Americans report higher loneliness than older adults, global study finds

  • [10:41]

Man City 2-1 Aston Villa: Matheus Nunes' 94th-minute winner sends City third and set for Champions League

  • [10:39]

Olmo strike sends Barcelona seven clear in La Liga

  • [10:37]

Australian authorities defend mass killing of over 700 koalas

  • [10:35]

How safe is the air to breathe? 50 million people in the US don't know

  • [10:31]

Azerbaijani oil price approaches $70 per barrel

  • [10:30]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:28]

Meeting with participants held ahead of 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week and 22nd "TransLogistica Caspian" exhibition

  • [07:48]
Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Beijing VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Beijing VIDEO

Azerbaijan opens STEAM Center in Uzbekistan

  • 22.04.2025 [20:59]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Türkiye

  • 22.04.2025 [20:47]

Azercosmos and China’s STAR.VISION launch joint research on Caspian Sea climate impact

  • 22.04.2025 [20:38]

Azerbaijan, China sign documents in field of energy

  • 22.04.2025 [20:27]
Victims of Armenian mine terror testify at Ruben Vardanyan's trial: I lost two sons in one day VIDEO

Victims of Armenian mine terror testify at Ruben Vardanyan's trial: I lost two sons in one day VIDEO

Pharma giant Roche to invest $50B in US in next 5 years

  • 22.04.2025 [19:11]

SpaceX CRS-32 Dragon cargo capsule arrives at the ISS with 6,700 pounds of supplies

  • 22.04.2025 [19:05]

Minister Majnun Mammadov: Cutting-edge agricultural innovations are applied in Azerbaijan`s liberated lands

  • 22.04.2025 [18:58]

Narmina Abdolova: When it comes to the future of people and the planet, we are obliged to make conscious choices INTERVIEW

  • 22.04.2025 [18:28]

Early voting in Australia election begins, PM Albanese's party holds slender lead

  • 22.04.2025 [17:12]

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center issue statement on passing of Pope Francis

  • 22.04.2025 [17:05]

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Bishkek

  • 22.04.2025 [16:47]

Moscow hosts 11th meeting of Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism

  • 22.04.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijan, Algeria hold second round of political consultations

  • 22.04.2025 [16:39]

Azerbaijan to welcome chess stars at “Battle of the Champions”

  • 22.04.2025 [15:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for state visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for state visit VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Ukraine enhance cooperation in social security and rehabilitation

  • 22.04.2025 [15:35]

Landmine victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

  • 22.04.2025 [15:23]

® Kapital Bank expands global footprint: the bank has become a partner of the biggest IT-ecosystem in Uzbekistan

  • 22.04.2025 [15:18]

UAE set to use AI to write laws in world first

  • 22.04.2025 [15:17]

Pope's funeral to be held Saturday April 26

  • 22.04.2025 [14:53]

Bishkek hosts gala concert marking Days of Azerbaijani Culture

  • 22.04.2025 [14:44]
Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys VIDEO

Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys VIDEO

Bulgaria prepares to host 9th Global Wine Tourism Conference

  • 22.04.2025 [14:16]

CEO of SOCAR Türkiye and Founding Director of Columbia Global Center visit BHOS

  • 22.04.2025 [13:44]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with Vice President of Vietnam

  • 22.04.2025 [13:00]

Azerbaijan represented at Spring Festival-2025 in Pakistan

  • 22.04.2025 [12:48]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee

  • 22.04.2025 [12:34]

Sculptor Tsereteli passes away at 91

  • 22.04.2025 [12:06]

Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF presents "International Youth Platform for the Protection of Mine Victims' Rights" at UN ECOSOC Youth Forum

  • 22.04.2025 [12:02]

Blockade of Serbian national TV continues

  • 22.04.2025 [11:52]

Scientists can tell healthy and cancerous cells apart by how they move

  • 22.04.2025 [11:52]

® PASHA Life and Sea Breeze resort town sign MoU

  • 22.04.2025 [11:47]

Pistons snap NBA-record, 15-game postseason losing streak, beating Knicks 100-94 in Game 2

  • 22.04.2025 [11:45]

Kuwait oil price up to $70.94 pb

  • 22.04.2025 [11:33]

Researchers disrupt bacterial communication to protect crops

  • 22.04.2025 [11:31]

Ex-US senator's wife convicted in gold bars bribery scheme

  • 22.04.2025 [11:21]

16 dead as passenger vehicle crashes in Pakistan

  • 22.04.2025 [11:09]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 22.04.2025 [11:08]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister to kick off Türkiye visit; will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan

  • 22.04.2025 [11:00]

China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft obtains type certificate

  • 22.04.2025 [10:54]

Alzheimer's risk factors that can impact cognition in adults as young as 24 revealed

  • 22.04.2025 [10:44]

Vienna hosts briefing on COP29 energy initiatives

  • 22.04.2025 [10:37]

New destination from AZAL: Direct flights to Shymkent starting in June

  • 22.04.2025 [10:35]

® Azerbaijan has taken a significant step forward in the field of wastewater treatment

  • 22.04.2025 [09:00]

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall hosts concert marking Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein’s 80th anniversary

  • 21.04.2025 [21:59]
Arkady Ghukasyan named key perpetrators of Khojaly genocide: Serzh Sargsyan and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan VIDEO

Arkady Ghukasyan named key perpetrators of Khojaly genocide: Serzh Sargsyan and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-China strategic partnership is enriched with new positive content

  • 21.04.2025 [21:15]

President of Azerbaijan: We are expanding our cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative

  • 21.04.2025 [21:12]

President: China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan

  • 21.04.2025 [20:55]

President Ilham Aliyev: Joint Declaration is a historic event and ushers in a new page in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations

  • 21.04.2025 [20:43]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by China’s Xinhua News Agency

  • 21.04.2025 [20:27]

Baku Book Center hosts presentation of book about Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein

  • 21.04.2025 [20:21]

Türkiye now among 11 countries making their own satellites: President Erdogan

  • 21.04.2025 [19:55]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, PowerChina Group explore implementation of renewable energy projects

  • 21.04.2025 [19:36]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss cooperation within international organizations

  • 21.04.2025 [19:12]

Presidential order: Territory of Balakhani Industrial Park to be expanded

  • 21.04.2025 [18:21]

Indians battle respiratory issues, skin rashes in world's most polluted town

  • 21.04.2025 [18:19]

One-time financial assistance to be provided to World War II veterans – ORDER

  • 21.04.2025 [17:18]

Saudi Arabia open to expanded 64-team World Cup in 2034, says sports minister

  • 21.04.2025 [16:23]

NASA's Curiosity rover finds major clue that Mars was once habitable

  • 21.04.2025 [16:23]

Serie A matches postponed in the wake of Pope Francis' death

  • 21.04.2025 [16:18]

Soaring success: Rare baby eagle rehabilitated in conservation rriumph

  • 21.04.2025 [16:17]

ANAMA: 893.8 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 21.04.2025 [15:51]

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele buys Lithuanian team

  • 21.04.2025 [15:48]

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church over death of Pope Francis

  • 21.04.2025 [15:43]

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts ready for action at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

  • 21.04.2025 [15:25]

15.3 million foreigners visited Kazakhstan in 2024

  • 21.04.2025 [15:18]

New Android malware steals your credit cards for NFC relay attacks

  • 21.04.2025 [15:10]