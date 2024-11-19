Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with OPEC Secretary General

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met on Tuesday with Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

During the meeting, the sides engaged in detailed discussions on the significance of participation in COP events, the advancement of clean energy, and the role of the OPEC Plus format in promoting partnerships to accelerate the development of renewable energy.

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais expressed his support for Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, speaking about his participation in the events held as part of the climate conference. The Secretary-General also noted that Azerbaijan plays a constructive role in regulating the global oil market.

During the conversation, the parties stressed the significance of mutual cooperation in ensuring the stability of the energy market, as well as the importance of continuing such dialogues.