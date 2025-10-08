Baku Seaside National Park honored with international “Green Flag Award”

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

The Baku Seaside National Park has been announced a winner of the prestigious Green Flag Award.

The assessment of the Baku Seaside National Park, as a unique historical, natural, ecological and cultural complex, highlighted its aesthetic significance, creation of a unique urban environment reflecting the history and modern development of Baku, its social importance, as well as a unique management model applied by the state in its maintenance and management.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognizes and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The Green Flag Award program was established in 1996 and is currently applied in more than 20 countries.