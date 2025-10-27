Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Cambodia and Thailand began removing heavy weapons and equipment from the disputed border area and returning them back to their respective normal military installations on October 26 night under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), according to VNA.

The military de-escalation followed the signing of the joint declaration on the peace deal between the two countries in Malaysia on the same day by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul, in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

At the signing ceremony, the Cambodian PM reaffirmed the country’s commitment to fully carrying out the document and continuing to work with Thailand and partners to ensure this peace endures and brings tangible benefits to both peoples. He called for continued support and contributions of the international community and partners to ensure the fruitful realisation of the declaration.

President Donald Trump lauded the leaders’ efforts, calling it a great peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand. Meanwhile, PM Anwar Ibrahim hailed the deal as a milestone for regional peace, reflecting ASEAN’s commitment to conflict prevention, stability, and cooperation.