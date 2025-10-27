The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas

Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Cambodia and Thailand began removing heavy weapons and equipment from the disputed border area and returning them back to their respective normal military installations on October 26 night under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), according to VNA.

The military de-escalation followed the signing of the joint declaration on the peace deal between the two countries in Malaysia on the same day by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul, in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

At the signing ceremony, the Cambodian PM reaffirmed the country’s commitment to fully carrying out the document and continuing to work with Thailand and partners to ensure this peace endures and brings tangible benefits to both peoples. He called for continued support and contributions of the international community and partners to ensure the fruitful realisation of the declaration.

President Donald Trump lauded the leaders’ efforts, calling it a great peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand. Meanwhile, PM Anwar Ibrahim hailed the deal as a milestone for regional peace, reflecting ASEAN’s commitment to conflict prevention, stability, and cooperation.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica
  • 27.10.2025 [11:15]

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica

Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation
  • 27.10.2025 [11:14]

Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation

Vietnamese, Chinese government leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur
  • 27.10.2025 [11:10]

Vietnamese, Chinese government leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur

Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone
  • 27.10.2025 [11:04]

Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone

Israeli Archaeologists uncover medieval sugar Mills Beneath National Park
  • 27.10.2025 [10:55]

Israeli Archaeologists uncover medieval sugar Mills Beneath National Park

National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park
  • 27.10.2025 [10:51]

National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park

10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan
  • 27.10.2025 [10:48]

10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif kicks off visit to Saudi Arabia
  • 27.10.2025 [10:26]

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif kicks off visit to Saudi Arabia

Eye scans reveal clues to aging and heart disease risk, study finds
  • 27.10.2025 [10:25]

Eye scans reveal clues to aging and heart disease risk, study finds

Azerbaijan joins World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport in Riyadh

  • [11:27]

Spanish expert: Azerbaijan at the innovation boost: How to build an ecosystem that works - INTERVIEW

  • [11:25]

Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum and Gala Event held in Baku

  • [11:24]

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica

  • [11:15]

Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation

  • [11:14]

Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas

  • [11:14]

Vietnamese, Chinese government leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur

  • [11:10]

Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone

  • [11:04]

® 2nd International Baku Steel Art Symposium has started in Baku

  • [11:00]

New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan

  • [10:57]

Israeli Archaeologists uncover medieval sugar Mills Beneath National Park

  • [10:55]

National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park

  • [10:51]

Gold price drops to $4,095 on world market

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion

  • [10:48]

10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan

  • [10:48]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:34]

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif kicks off visit to Saudi Arabia

  • [10:26]

Eye scans reveal clues to aging and heart disease risk, study finds

  • [10:25]

Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara

  • 26.10.2025 [21:51]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Noticeable Results Achieved on the Azerbaijani Section of the North-South ITC

  • 26.10.2025 [15:50]

Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany

  • 26.10.2025 [15:47]

Turkish expert: The Zangezur corridor could change the geo-economic map of the South Caucasus

  • 26.10.2025 [14:21]

Presentation of video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” held in Stockholm

  • 26.10.2025 [14:13]

Azerbaijani youth boxers claim 8 medals at U-15 European Championship in Montenegro

  • 26.10.2025 [13:00]

WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku

  • 26.10.2025 [12:51]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States

  • 26.10.2025 [12:38]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian Federal President on national holiday

  • 26.10.2025 [12:32]

To His Excellency Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

  • 26.10.2025 [12:28]

Heads of Georgia’s and Azerbaijan’s security services discuss bilateral cooperation

  • 25.10.2025 [20:54]

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise”

  • 25.10.2025 [20:40]

EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair

  • 25.10.2025 [20:03]

Europe striving for independence from Chinese critical raw materials, von der Leyen says

  • 25.10.2025 [19:47]

Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye

  • 25.10.2025 [19:38]

Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara

  • 25.10.2025 [18:09]

Anar Baghirov: Establishment of Baku Arbitration Center marks new phase in Azerbaijan's legal system

  • 25.10.2025 [17:54]

Azerbaijani scientists participate in international conference held in Kazakhstan

  • 25.10.2025 [14:38]

US, China begin trade talks in Malaysia

  • 25.10.2025 [13:48]

Georgia imports $66 million worth of oil products from Azerbaijan in last 9 months

  • 25.10.2025 [13:44]

Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene

  • 25.10.2025 [13:29]

FM Bayramov: Document signed today will mark the beginning of a new phase in Azerbaijan–UN partnership

  • 25.10.2025 [12:53]

Azerbaijani oil price nears $68

  • 25.10.2025 [12:29]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day

  • 25.10.2025 [11:59]

To His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

  • 25.10.2025 [11:01]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation

  • 25.10.2025 [00:37]

Baku hosts meeting of Transport Management Board of International Transport Forum

  • 24.10.2025 [21:21]
Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds bilateral meetings with OTS member states’ officials

  • 24.10.2025 [21:10]

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 24.10.2025 [21:06]

Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2

  • 24.10.2025 [21:03]

Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”

  • 24.10.2025 [21:00]

Azerbaijan on the brink of leadership transformation: International expert's view

  • 24.10.2025 [20:57]

ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo

  • 24.10.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani medical scientist’s study published in prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine

  • 24.10.2025 [20:08]

First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations

  • 24.10.2025 [19:42]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – NOVEMBER 2025

  • 24.10.2025 [19:28]

Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center

  • 24.10.2025 [18:58]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals heard testimony of Khojaly genocide victim

  • 24.10.2025 [18:49]

Azerbaijan elected Co-Chair of UN-Habitat’s Intergovernmental Working Group on “Adequate Housing for All”

  • 24.10.2025 [18:29]

German, Swiss police bust plot to sell forged artworks

  • 24.10.2025 [18:18]

Azerbaijan's Imamaddin Khalilov retains his lead in world para-taekwondo ranking

  • 24.10.2025 [18:17]

Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation

  • 24.10.2025 [18:06]

Azerbaijan, Poland ink MoU on veterinary cooperation

  • 24.10.2025 [18:03]

Without adaptation, climate change becomes a multiplier of poverty, says COP30 President in new letter

  • 24.10.2025 [17:12]

Azerbaijan joins Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Pakistan

  • 24.10.2025 [17:01]

Azerbaijan and China explore translation of humanitarian scientific literature

  • 24.10.2025 [16:42]

Berlin international congress explores opportunities of Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan`s strategic role

  • 24.10.2025 [16:30]

26 families relocated to Seyidbeyli and Dashbulag villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 24.10.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan proposes creation of Startup and Innovation Cooperation platform for Turkic States

  • 24.10.2025 [16:07]

UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings

  • 24.10.2025 [15:50]

Warsaw hosts Azerbaijan-Poland Business Forum and 9th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between two countries

  • 24.10.2025 [15:38]

King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle

  • 24.10.2025 [15:35]

Astana to host 3rd meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Organization of Turkic States

  • 24.10.2025 [15:31]

Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly meets with TURKPA Secretary General

  • 24.10.2025 [15:14]

Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia

  • 24.10.2025 [15:01]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 24.10.2025 [14:48]

Yardimli–Deman–Arvana highway in Yardimli district to be repaired - ORDER

  • 24.10.2025 [13:33]

KOBIA and Serbian Development Agency approve roadmap for SME cooperation

  • 24.10.2025 [13:20]

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 24.10.2025 [13:07]

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General holds bilateral meetings in Brazil

  • 24.10.2025 [13:03]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance holds bilateral meetings in Serbia

  • 24.10.2025 [12:17]

Azerbaijan joins 1st UN Tourism Regional Conference on Empowerment of Women in Tourism in Europe

  • 24.10.2025 [12:10]

October 24 marks World Development Information Day

  • 24.10.2025 [11:58]

Khazar Ibrahim: Washington agreement creates great opportunity for everyone

  • 24.10.2025 [11:54]

Finland to host December Summit for EU Eastern Flank Nations

  • 24.10.2025 [11:44]

Luke Coffey: I think one of the most important things would be for President Trump to visit Azerbaijan

  • 24.10.2025 [11:32]

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 55 points in Thunder win

  • 24.10.2025 [11:30]

Conference on “The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities” held in Washington

  • 24.10.2025 [11:18]

Azerbaijani oil price rises by more than 5% in global markets

  • 24.10.2025 [10:32]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 24.10.2025 [10:30]

Brainwave study sheds light on cause of 'hearing voices'

  • 24.10.2025 [10:27]

Azerbaijani and NATO representatives on military education hold meeting at National Defense University

  • 24.10.2025 [10:17]

Early life sugar restriction linked to lasting heart benefits in adulthood

  • 24.10.2025 [10:13]
Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO

Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO

U.S. Senator: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other regional countries will benefit from TRIPP project

  • 23.10.2025 [20:38]

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say

  • 23.10.2025 [20:37]

Mukhtar Babayev: Environmental problems of the Caspian Sea will be a major focus at COP30

  • 23.10.2025 [20:25]

Working Group session as part of 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation held in Baku

  • 23.10.2025 [20:19]

Azerbaijani Officer Awarded the "Students' Sword of Honour"

  • 23.10.2025 [19:16]

Michael Doran: Trump administration understands that South Caucasus is no longer a peripheral theater

  • 23.10.2025 [19:07]

Gori hosts meeting involving leadership of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish National Defense Universities

  • 23.10.2025 [18:54]