Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
Cambodia and Thailand began removing heavy weapons and equipment from the disputed border area and returning them back to their respective normal military installations on October 26 night under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), according to VNA.
The military de-escalation followed the signing of the joint declaration on the peace deal between the two countries in Malaysia on the same day by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul, in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
At the signing ceremony, the Cambodian PM reaffirmed the country’s commitment to fully carrying out the document and continuing to work with Thailand and partners to ensure this peace endures and brings tangible benefits to both peoples. He called for continued support and contributions of the international community and partners to ensure the fruitful realisation of the declaration.
President Donald Trump lauded the leaders’ efforts, calling it a great peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand. Meanwhile, PM Anwar Ibrahim hailed the deal as a milestone for regional peace, reflecting ASEAN’s commitment to conflict prevention, stability, and cooperation.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara
- 26.10.2025 [21:51]
Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany
- 26.10.2025 [15:47]
WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku
- 26.10.2025 [12:51]
Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise”
- 25.10.2025 [20:40]
EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair
- 25.10.2025 [20:03]
Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye
- 25.10.2025 [19:38]
Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara
- 25.10.2025 [18:09]
US, China begin trade talks in Malaysia
- 25.10.2025 [13:48]
Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene
- 25.10.2025 [13:29]
Azerbaijani oil price nears $68
- 25.10.2025 [12:29]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation
- 25.10.2025 [00:37]
Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2
- 24.10.2025 [21:03]
Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”
- 24.10.2025 [21:00]
ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo
- 24.10.2025 [20:10]
First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations
- 24.10.2025 [19:42]
Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center
- 24.10.2025 [18:58]
German, Swiss police bust plot to sell forged artworks
- 24.10.2025 [18:18]
Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation
- 24.10.2025 [18:06]
Azerbaijan, Poland ink MoU on veterinary cooperation
- 24.10.2025 [18:03]
Azerbaijan joins Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Pakistan
- 24.10.2025 [17:01]
UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings
- 24.10.2025 [15:50]
King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle
- 24.10.2025 [15:35]
Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia
- 24.10.2025 [15:01]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 24.10.2025 [14:48]
Yardimli–Deman–Arvana highway in Yardimli district to be repaired - ORDER
- 24.10.2025 [13:33]
KOBIA and Serbian Development Agency approve roadmap for SME cooperation
- 24.10.2025 [13:20]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General holds bilateral meetings in Brazil
- 24.10.2025 [13:03]
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance holds bilateral meetings in Serbia
- 24.10.2025 [12:17]
October 24 marks World Development Information Day
- 24.10.2025 [11:58]
Khazar Ibrahim: Washington agreement creates great opportunity for everyone
- 24.10.2025 [11:54]
Finland to host December Summit for EU Eastern Flank Nations
- 24.10.2025 [11:44]
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 55 points in Thunder win
- 24.10.2025 [11:30]
Azerbaijani oil price rises by more than 5% in global markets
- 24.10.2025 [10:32]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 24.10.2025 [10:30]
Brainwave study sheds light on cause of 'hearing voices'
- 24.10.2025 [10:27]
Early life sugar restriction linked to lasting heart benefits in adulthood
- 24.10.2025 [10:13]
India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say
- 23.10.2025 [20:37]
Azerbaijani Officer Awarded the "Students' Sword of Honour"
- 23.10.2025 [19:16]