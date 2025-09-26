The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Cardiovascular diseases caused 1 in 3 global deaths in 2023

Cardiovascular diseases caused 1 in 3 global deaths in 2023

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) remain the leading cause of disease burden, causing one in three deaths worldwide as a result of population growth, population aging and exposure to a broad range of risks, including increasing rates of obesity and diabetes, according to the latest Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study special report published today in JACC, the flagship journal of the American College of Cardiology.

“This research provides countries with a clear view of where progress is being made and where urgent action is needed,” said Gregory A. Roth, MD, MPH, senior author of the paper, Professor in the Division of Cardiology, and Director of the Program in Cardiovascular Health Metrics at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington. “By targeting the most important and preventable risks, with effective policies and proven, cost-effective treatments, we can work to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases. Each country can find reliable evidence and a kind of policy prescription for better cardiovascular health in our results.”

The updated report shows wide global, regional and national variation in CVD burden, even among countries with similar economies. Researchers estimated burden due to 376 diseases including CVD from 1990 to 2023 in 204 countries using all available data and statistical models. They identified potential drivers including population growth, population aging and risk factor exposure.

CVD remains the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and deaths estimated in the GBD globally. There were 437 million CVD DALYs in 2023, with a 16-fold difference between the countries with the lowest and highest CVD DALY rates. This is a 1.4-fold increase from the 320 million CVD DALYs in 1990. CVDs were responsible for 19.2 million deaths in 2023, an increase from 13.1 million in 1990. The leading cardiovascular causes of DALYs were ischemic heart disease, intracerebral hemorrhage, ischemic stroke and hypertensive heart disease.

In 2023, 79.6% of all CVD DALYs globally were attributable to modifiable risk factors, which has increased globally by 97.4 million since 1990 largely due to population growth and aging. The top risk factors include metabolic, like high body mass index (BMI) and high fasting plasma glucose, followed by behavioral and environmental/occupational, like air pollution, lead exposure and higher temperatures. Metabolic, behavioral and environmental/occupational risk factors contributed to 67.3%, 44.9% and 35.8% of all CVD DALYs, respectively.

In contrast, decreases in exposure to tobacco and air pollution, specifically household air pollution, have counteracted some of the rising CVD burden.

The number of cardiovascular disease deaths worldwide has risen sharply, climbing from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.

Ischemic heart disease affected an estimated 240 million people in 2023, while lower extremity peripheral arterial disease impacted 122 million; stroke remained a leading cause of death and disability across all regions.

Men had higher cardiovascular mortality rates than women in most regions, and risk increased steeply after age 50.

High body mass index and high fasting plasma glucose were the fastest-growing metabolic contributors between 2018 and 2023, mirroring global trends in obesity and diabetes.

In 2023, high systolic blood pressure was the leading contributor to CVD burden, followed by non-optimal diet; environmental risks including ambient and household air pollution, lead exposure, and non-optimal temperature; high LDL cholesterol; tobacco use; kidney dysfunction; low physical activity; and unsafe alcohol use.

Ambient air pollution caused nearly 4 million cardiovascular deaths in 2023, with Oceania experiencing the highest rates despite global declines in exposure. Lead exposure also remains a major hazard in parts of Central Asia and North Africa.

Tobacco use, poor diet, low physical activity, and high alcohol consumption continue to contribute significantly to the global toll, particularly for ischemic heart disease and atrial fibrillation.

“The finding that CVD burden is substantially greater outside of the most developed settings even after accounting for differences in population age, remains among the most important messages of this analysis,” said Roth. “Our analysis shows wide geographic differences in CVD burden that can’t be explained by income level alone. Given this kind of variation, our findings offer the opportunity to tailor local health policies to target the most relevant risks for specific populations.”

Launched in 2020, the Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases Collaboration is an alliance between JACC, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. The 2025 publication includes data from 204 countries and territories, highlighting the leading global modifiable cardiovascular risk factors, their contribution to disease burden and recent prevention advancements.

“This report is a wake-up call: heart disease remains the world’s leading cause of death, and the burden is rising fastest in places least equipped to bear it,” said Harlan Krumholz, MD, FACC, JACC Editor-in-Chief and Harold H. Hines Jr Professor of Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine. "The good news is we know the risks and how to address them; if countries act now with effective health policies and systems, millions of lives can be saved.”

The report will publish to coincide with an event hosted at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) titled “The Global Burden of CVD: New Insights to Drive Progress,” where JACC and IHME will present the latest findings and highlight the urgent need to prioritize heart health on the world stage.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Hanoi to host World Culture Festival for first time
  • 26.09.2025 [16:02]

Hanoi to host World Culture Festival for first time

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
  • 26.09.2025 [15:27]

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

Bulgarian Chief of Defence to attend NATO Military Meeting Conference in Riga
  • 26.09.2025 [15:21]

Bulgarian Chief of Defence to attend NATO Military Meeting Conference in Riga

SpaceX launches 28 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida
  • 26.09.2025 [14:46]

SpaceX launches 28 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida

Fossil fuel burning poses threat to health of 1.6bn people, data shows
  • 26.09.2025 [12:14]

Fossil fuel burning poses threat to health of 1.6bn people, data shows

A million Syrians have returned home, but more support needed so millions more can follow
  • 26.09.2025 [11:18]

A million Syrians have returned home, but more support needed so millions more can follow

Scientists discover 85 'active' lakes buried beneath Antarctica's ice
  • 26.09.2025 [10:22]

Scientists discover 85 'active' lakes buried beneath Antarctica's ice

Instagram still poses risk to children despite new safety tools, says Meta whistleblower
  • 25.09.2025 [22:07]

Instagram still poses risk to children despite new safety tools, says Meta whistleblower

Two comets will be visible in the sky during October, and here's how to observe them
  • 25.09.2025 [22:05]

Two comets will be visible in the sky during October, and here's how to observe them

Development of solar and wind energy projects discussed with PowerChina Resources Ltd

  • [16:04]

Hanoi to host World Culture Festival for first time

  • [16:02]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation opportunities in renewable energy and water resources management

  • [15:40]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens accused of committing numerous crimes continue with announcement of documents

  • [15:34]

CIS Games: Azerbaijan’s women’s table tennis team defeats Uzbekistan to reach final

  • [15:28]

Kyrgyz and Colombian ambassadors visit “ASAN Khidmet” in Baku

  • [15:28]

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

  • [15:27]

Bulgarian Chief of Defence to attend NATO Military Meeting Conference in Riga

  • [15:21]

Participants of international conference on decolonization issue joint statement

  • [15:20]

® A new bonus phase for salary and pension cards started

  • [14:47]

SpaceX launches 28 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida

  • [14:46]

Baku hosts Second International Conference on Balkan Studies

  • [14:20]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to host “The World of Tajik Embroidery” exhibition

  • [14:10]

EANA elects new President

  • [14:04]

Azerbaijan’s logistics capabilities discussed in Romania

  • [13:46]

AzerGold CJSC restores rural roads and improve infrastructure

  • [13:13]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on participation in 80th session of UN General Assembly

  • [13:08]

Azerbaijan announces flag bearers for opening ceremony of 3rd CIS Games

  • [12:58]

Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University

  • [12:23]

Fossil fuel burning poses threat to health of 1.6bn people, data shows

  • [12:14]

Former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan: We must continue working on progress between Azerbaijan and the U.S.

  • [12:03]

Chinese Ambassador: Partnership with Azerbaijan paves way for bright future

  • [12:01]

Senators of Chilean National Congress pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [11:44]

A million Syrians have returned home, but more support needed so millions more can follow

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijani oil price continues upward trend in global markets

  • [11:13]

Cardiovascular diseases caused 1 in 3 global deaths in 2023

  • [11:09]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [11:07]

President of Serbia: President Ilham Aliyev is a true friend

  • [11:06]

Scientists discover 85 'active' lakes buried beneath Antarctica's ice

  • [10:22]

President: Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are united by traditional friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation

  • [10:12]

To His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

  • [10:10]

AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens

  • 25.09.2025 [23:00]
President Ilham Aliyev addressed 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev addressed 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 25.09.2025 [22:28]

Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis

  • 25.09.2025 [22:13]

High-level meeting held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of CICA, two advisory bodies established

  • 25.09.2025 [22:10]

Instagram still poses risk to children despite new safety tools, says Meta whistleblower

  • 25.09.2025 [22:07]

Two comets will be visible in the sky during October, and here's how to observe them

  • 25.09.2025 [22:05]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres VIDEO

Admissions of Manvel Grigoryan, former deputy minister of defense, regarding the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia examined as evidence in court VIDEO

Admissions of Manvel Grigoryan, former deputy minister of defense, regarding the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia examined as evidence in court VIDEO

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with Ales Musar, Spouse of the Slovenian President, in New York VIDEO

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with Ales Musar, Spouse of the Slovenian President, in New York VIDEO

President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective

  • 25.09.2025 [21:23]

President: We won, both in war and in peace

  • 25.09.2025 [21:21]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is proud of its global humanitarian assistance efforts

  • 25.09.2025 [21:19]

Azerbaijan President: The Caspian Sea is shrinking rapidly and the main reason is not climate change

  • 25.09.2025 [21:17]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves exceed its foreign debt almost 16 times

  • 25.09.2025 [21:15]

President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030

  • 25.09.2025 [21:13]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks first in the world among countries supplying gas through pipelines

  • 25.09.2025 [21:10]

President: We play a strategic role in connecting the Caspian region with international markets

  • 25.09.2025 [21:08]

President of Azerbaijan: The world cannot live without fossil fuels today and in the foreseeable future

  • 25.09.2025 [21:06]

President: One of the gravest humanitarian challenges facing Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period is the landmine contamination

  • 25.09.2025 [21:04]

President of Azerbaijan: More than 50,000 people already live, work, and study in the liberated territories

  • 25.09.2025 [21:02]

President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for support to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 25.09.2025 [21:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Permanent removal of Section 907 by US Congress would strengthen trust and cooperation

  • 25.09.2025 [20:57]

President: The Washington Summit signals a new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations

  • 25.09.2025 [20:55]

President of Azerbaijan: Regional connectivity has been at the core of our vision for lasting peace

  • 25.09.2025 [20:53]

President Ilham Aliyev: Negotiations with Armenia produced positive results as they were conducted only on a bilateral basis

  • 25.09.2025 [20:52]

President: Right after our victorious war, Azerbaijan declared its readiness to open a new page in relations with Armenia

  • 25.09.2025 [20:50]

President of Azerbaijan: The OSCE Minsk Group, established to facilitate a settlement of the Karabakh conflict, has failed in its mission

  • 25.09.2025 [20:48]

President Ilham Aliyev speaks from UN tribune about Azerbaijan’s long journey to victory and peace

  • 25.09.2025 [20:47]

Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto

  • 25.09.2025 [20:35]

Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology

  • 25.09.2025 [20:34]

Mikheil Kavelashvili: We support Donald Trump’s peace initiative between Armenia and Azerbaijan

  • 25.09.2025 [20:27]

Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

  • 25.09.2025 [20:07]

Abbas Abbasov: Baku Initiative Group supports fight against colonialism on international platforms

  • 25.09.2025 [20:04]

Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management

  • 25.09.2025 [20:03]

Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • 25.09.2025 [19:52]

Shahdag Mountain Resort’s “Kilim” slope approved for international Alpine skiing competitions

  • 25.09.2025 [19:43]

Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap

  • 25.09.2025 [19:41]

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and UAE on family and women's issues discussed in New York

  • 25.09.2025 [19:40]

AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate

  • 25.09.2025 [19:38]

Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN

  • 25.09.2025 [19:36]

President Ilham Aliyev awards military personnel of State Service for Special Communications and Information Security ORDER

  • 25.09.2025 [19:29]

Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough autos market

  • 25.09.2025 [19:23]

Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient

  • 25.09.2025 [19:21]

Roundtable held on "The Role of Public Solidarity in the Liberation and Revival of Karabakh"

  • 25.09.2025 [19:19]

Education Development Fund and Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Association sign Memorandum of Cooperation

  • 25.09.2025 [19:17]

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan

  • 25.09.2025 [19:13]

Organization of Turkic States issues statement on UN resolution on the question of Palestine in New York

  • 25.09.2025 [18:43]

AZAL to operate flights to nearly 50 destinations in new travel season

  • 25.09.2025 [18:28]

Azerbaijan, International Skating Union discuss enhancing winter sports infrastructure and global collaboration

  • 25.09.2025 [18:16]

Delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Baku State University

  • 25.09.2025 [18:08]

Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York

  • 25.09.2025 [18:05]

THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions

  • 25.09.2025 [18:01]

Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone

  • 25.09.2025 [18:00]

Türkiye's Ankara to host second ‘Three States, One Nation’ interparliamentary meeting

  • 25.09.2025 [17:55]

Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget

  • 25.09.2025 [17:48]

UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance

  • 25.09.2025 [17:17]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for October, 2025

  • 25.09.2025 [16:52]

ADA University hosts opening ceremony of 1st Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue

  • 25.09.2025 [16:50]

Gold hoard unearthed in Galilee offers glimpse of Byzantine politics and wealth

  • 25.09.2025 [16:30]

® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”

  • 25.09.2025 [16:29]

Delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visits Bandar Abbas port of Iran

  • 25.09.2025 [16:25]

Court reveals confession of former Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense about crimes committed against Azerbaijanis

  • 25.09.2025 [16:14]

Bulgaria already feeling benefits of upcoming Euro introduction, says Bulgarian Minister

  • 25.09.2025 [16:11]

Former British MP: In recent years, Azerbaijan's energy policy has increasingly focused on renewables

  • 25.09.2025 [15:46]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye aim to share experiences on digitalization of labor inspection activities

  • 25.09.2025 [15:29]

Azerbaijan, China’s BYD discuss electric bus localization project in Azerbaijan

  • 25.09.2025 [15:18]

Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan

  • 25.09.2025 [15:17]

Shusha City State Reserve partially migrates its IT systems to “Government Cloud”

  • 25.09.2025 [14:42]