China will soon hold global summit of women in Beijing: spokesperson

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

China will soon hold the global summit of women in Beijing on occasion of the 30th anniversary of the 1995 World Conference on Women, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, according to Xinhua.

During a regular press briefing, spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked to elaborate on the white paper, titled "China's Achievements in Women's Well-Rounded Development in the New Era," released last Friday by the State Council Information Office.

Guo said that 30 years ago, the United Nations (UN) Fourth World Conference on Women was successfully held in Beijing. To commemorate the Conference and promote the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the Chinese government and UN Women jointly organized Global Summit of Women at the UN Headquarters in New York a decade ago, he said.

Five years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed convening another Global Summit of Women in 2025, Guo added.

Guo noted that from a global perspective, there are only five years left to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The global cause of women's development faces severe challenges but also great opportunities, he said.

"In promoting gender equality and women's all-round development, China is not only an advocate but also an active actor," said Guo.

Guo emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the cause of women in China has flourished, achieving historic accomplishments and comprehensive progress. The socialist path of women's development with Chinese characteristics has demonstrated vibrant vitality and unique advantages, he added.

He said that the release of the white paper aims to fully showcase China's key achievements in implementing the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, systematically introduce the concepts, principles, and innovative practices of promoting gender equality and women's all-round development in the new era, as well as the inspiring spirit of Chinese women, contributing China's wisdom to the global cause of women's development.

"China is willing to work with countries around the world to join hands in advancing a new process for the all-round development of women and writing a new chapter in the global cause of women's development," Guo said.