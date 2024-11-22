COP29 discusses green initiatives implemented in Africa

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

An event titled "Putting African Youth in the Driver's Seat: Lessons Learned from CorpsAfrica Green Initiative" was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

During the event, climate activist Malamine Badiane shared insights into various programs implemented across Africa to combat climate change and improve the lives of local communities. He highlighted successful initiatives in countries like Kenya and Senegal, noting that these programs have expanded to 10 African countries, benefiting over 500 voluntary communities.

Additionally, young people from different nations engaged in discussions on the topic "Intergenerational Solidarity: What Awaits Us Following COP?" exploring future actions in the wake of the conference.