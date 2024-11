Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

A protest took place at the venue of COP29 in Baku on November 23, with demonstrators displaying slogans such as "Pay for climate finance!", "Pay or shut up!", "Global North, pay up!", and "Stand up for trillions, not billions!".

Since the start of COP29 on November 11, daily protests on various topics have been staged, with the event providing an open space for protesters to voice their opinions.