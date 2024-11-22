COP29 negotiating groups hold Congress

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

On November 21, the “Nizami” conference hall hosted the Congress of negotiating groups for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The session was opened by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, who announced the preparation of a draft final document following extensive consultations among ministers and working groups. Babayev urged the Congress participants to support the draft to ensure the conference concludes successfully by Friday at 6:00PM.

COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev presented the draft, condensed from 25 to 10 pages, describing it as a collective effort. He called on participants to abandon maximalist approaches and focus on mitigation efforts to address climate change effectively.

Feedback was invited, with delegations from various countries and the European Union offering critical and supportive comments on the draft’s contents.

Delegates from Uganda and Türkiye commended Azerbaijan’s Presidency and encouraged swift finalization of the document. Representatives from Pakistan, Bolivia, and other developing nations stressed the importance of securing access to allocated climate funds for vulnerable countries.