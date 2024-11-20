The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

COP29: Türkiye reveals its efforts to combat water scarcity

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

As part of COP29, Mehmet Akif Balta, General Director of Türkiye's State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), visited the Turkish pavilion.

The General Director provided information about Türkiye's efforts to address water scarcity caused by climate change.

Mehmet Akif Balta noted that Türkiye is constructing modern irrigation facilities to address the depletion of water resources.

According to the General Director, the problem of drinking water has already been resolved in 65 provinces of Türkiye.

"To date, 757 hydropower plants have been built in Türkiye. Currently, we are establishing a water storage system to combat increasing drought," said Mehmet Akif Balta.

The General Director then explored the pavilion in detail.

 

