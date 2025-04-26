COP simulation conference gets underway in Khankendi

Khankendi, April 26, Tahir Agamammadov, AZERTAC

A simulation conference of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change commenced on Saturday in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi. The event is jointly organized by the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAMYO) and the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

The official opening ceremony took place on April 26. Speaking at the event, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of the newly established Garabakh University, emphasized the importance of holding a COP simulation conference in the young institution, following Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 last year.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev discussed Azerbaijan’s successful COP29 experience and highlighted the critical importance of adopting a decision on climate finance during Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency. He also shared key achievements and insights from COP29 in Baku with the youth.

Metin Karimli, Chief of Administration of the Ministry of Science and Education, underlined that climate literacy is crucial for ensuring young people’s active participation in climate action.

Leyla Hasanova, Chairperson of NAMYO and Youth Climate Champion for COP29, called on young people to propose innovative ideas and sustainable solutions to combat climate change. Rafig Ismayilov, Director General of the Eurasian Regional Center, encouraged active participation throughout the conference.

Following the opening, Ambassador-at-Large Elshad Iskandarov from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered the keynote lecture, informing youth about Azerbaijan’s initiatives on peace and climate, and elaborating on the Baku Call on Climate Action for Peace adopted during COP29. He also reminded participants of the severe ecological damage and landmine contamination suffered by the region during the occupation of Karabakh and stressed the global significance of Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore and protect this unique natural area.

During the conference, NAMYO and the ICYF Eurasian Regional Center signed the "Khankendi Memorandum of Understanding" to formalize future cooperation.

The two-day conference provides students the opportunity to take on roles representing countries, international organizations, and media outlets. The event aims to raise awareness of COP29’s key topics and goals, enhance youth engagement in climate action, and develop communication and public speaking skills among participants.