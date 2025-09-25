Drone activity confirmed at multiple airports in Denmark

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Drones have disrupted activity at the second Danish airport in a week, after Aalborg airport in the north of the country was temporarily closed when drones were seen in its airspace, BBC reports.

Three other smaller airports in the southern region - Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup - also reported drone activity, but were not closed.

The incidents come after Copenhagen airport was forced to close earlier this week due to a drone incursion, which the prime minister described as "the most severe attack on Danish infrastructure so far".

"It says something about the times we live in and what we as a society must be prepared to deal with," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters earlier this week.

The drone activity at Aalborg airport led to at least three flights being diverted away, with officials saying the Danish Armed Forces were affected as the airport is also used as a military base.

North Jutland Police said they were monitoring the situation at Aalborg closely but could not elaborate on how many drones were involved.

"We cannot yet comment on the purpose of the drones flying in the area, nor can we say anything about who the actor behind it is," chief inspector Jesper Bøjgaard Madsen said.