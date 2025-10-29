Erdogan marks Turkish Republic’s 102nd anniversary, vows to keep Türkiye 'everlasting'

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday marked the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, vowing to safeguard the nation’s unity, independence, and strength, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We are working with all our strength to keep the Republic of Türkiye everlasting,” Erdogan said in an official statement released by the Turkish Presidency.

Hailing the republic as the latest expression of a centuries-old state tradition built through national sacrifice, he said: “The Republic of Türkiye is the final roof of our selfless nation that clung with all its strength to its freedom and independence despite hardships, deprivation, and struggle during the most painful days of its history — the last link in our chain of (Turkish) states.”

“I commemorate with mercy the heroes who for centuries have made these lands our homeland with their blood and their lives,” Erdogan added, honoring those who secured Türkiye’s independence.

The president underlined Türkiye’s determination to resist threats to social cohesion: “Without giving credit to those who trade in chaos and target our national unity and solidarity, we will, God willing, continue to overcome obstacles, foil plots, and frustrate those who pursue expansionist ambitions.”

Erdogan also pointed to major development and security goals under the Century of Türkiye vision.

“In line with our Century of Türkiye goals, we are making groundbreaking strides in every field,” he said, reaffirming efforts toward a “terror-free Türkiye where our 86 million people will live in peace.”

He also highlighted Türkiye’s international role and diplomatic activism, stressing that the country remains committed to defending justice in global crises.

Looking ahead, Erdogan called for collective resolve: “We will build together a great, strong, and prosperous Türkiye — respected in the world and a leader in its region.”

The president concluded by extending Republic Day greetings to citizens both in Türkiye and abroad: “May the 102nd anniversary of our Republic be blessed.”

The day’s events began at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, where Erdogan placed a wreath bearing the national crescent and star, followed by a moment of silence and the singing of the national anthem.

He later visited the Misak-i Milli Tower – commemorating the pivotal National Pact of 1920 – with a group of officials.

In Anitkabir’s Memorial Guestbook, the president wrote: “We are working with full determination to elevate the Republic of Türkiye, which was founded 102 years ago at the cost of many sacrifices, to the level of contemporary civilizations and beyond.

“While enhancing our country's global prestige, we are also continuing our domestic investment and development efforts without interruption.

“No matter how broad the attacks against us may become, we will not deviate from our path, and we will entrust a great and strong Türkiye as our greatest legacy to our children.”