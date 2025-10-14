Explosion during farmhouse eviction kills 3, injures 13 in northeastern Italy

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Three officers from Italy’s national gendarmerie, the Carabinieri, were killed and 13 others injured in an explosion during the eviction of a farmhouse in the northeastern city of Verona on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports citing ANSA news agency.

The house was filled with gas, and the explosion was triggered when the front door was opened during an eviction that had been planned for days, following several failed attempts to remove three siblings from the property after they threatened to blow themselves up.

Three siblings in their 60s, who were involved in two similar incidents a year ago, are believed to be responsible for the explosion.

Two have been arrested, while one remains at large.