Flooding takes heavy toll on Thailand

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Flooding triggered by Typhoon Bualoi has claimed at least 22 lives in Thailand while about 370,000 people across 19 provinces are still struggling with high water levels on rivers and heavy rains, local authorities repported on October 7, according to VNA.

The country’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said fatalities were recorded in six provinces, including Uttaradit and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya in north of Bangkok, which were among the hardest-hit areas.

The department noted authorities are working hard to deliver relief, including food and essential supplies, to flood victims, evacuate residents in high-risk areas, and drain floodwater in affected areas.