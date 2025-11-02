Leyla Aliyeva participates in EcoMind 2025 conference

Baku, November 2, AZERTAC

On November 2, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva participated in the EcoMind 2025 conference held at the European Azerbaijan School.

The conference, jointly organized by IDEA Public Union and the European Azerbaijan School, aims to promote environmental responsibility among children and youth, and to encourage the integration of environmental knowledge and green thinking into school education processes.

First, Leyla Aliyeva viewed an exhibition of handicrafts created by schoolchildren reflecting their ideas on environmental problems, their possible solutions, and nature conservation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the active participation of young people in environmental initiatives and stressed the importance of their sense of responsibility in environmental protection. She underlined that raising every schoolchild with ecological values is a guarantee of the country’s green future.

Other speakers expressed their views on enhancing environmental responsibility in educational institutions, increasing youth involvement in ecological initiatives, and integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into education.

The event also featured an artistic program.

The EcoMind 2025 conference, held for the first time, is set to become a traditional event and will serve as a new platform for cooperation in the field of environmental education. More than 450 participants from 30 universities, 20 public schools, and 21 private and international educational institutions took part in the event.