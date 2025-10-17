Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

Madagascar’s military leader was sworn in as president on Friday before the High Constitutional Court in the capital Antananarivo, Anadolu Agency reports.

Taking the oath of office, Col. Micheal Randrianirina said in the court chambers: "I will fully, completely, and justly fulfill the high responsibilities of my position as president of the republic of Madagascar. I swear that I will exercise the power entrusted to me and dedicate all my strength to defending and strengthening national unity and human rights.”

The swearing-in followed weeks of protest over water and power shortages in which over 20 people died and around 100 were injured. Facing impeachment, this week Andry Rajoelina, the former president, fled.