Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes western Türkiye

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Türkiye on Sunday, shaking the town of Simav in Kutahya province and surrounding areas, authorities said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake hit at 12.59 pm local time (0959GMT) at a depth of about 8.46 kilometers (5.2 miles).

The tremor was felt in nearby provinces. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.