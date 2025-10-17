One worker dead and one injured in accident at Rome plant

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

A workplace tragedy has struck in Rome, the latest in a long spate that has prompted government action, with one worker dead and one injured, according to ANSA. The unnamed worker has died and the other, also yet to be named, has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters who responded to the plant of an electronics company on Via Tiburtina, at kilometer 13,700, reported the incident. The worker was reportedly crushed to death by machinery. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. A 67-year-old worker died after being hit by a truck at the port of Ravenna Thursday, the latest in the long spate of accidental workplace deaths in Italy.

The case followed two workplace deaths on Monday, one near Macerata and one near Catania. Workplace deaths are a major problem in Italy and Premier Giorgia Meloni's government has said boosting health and safety is a priority.

Work-related deaths in Italy rose by one last year to 1,202, workplace accident and occupation illness insurance agency INAIL said in its annual report in July. At recent labour protests, trade unions have said three workers currently die each day in their places of work in Italy.