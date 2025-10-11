Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

Zangilan, October 11, AZERTAC

Participants of the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons” held as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, visited Zangilan as part of their visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the guests started their trip from the Aghali village, where they were welcomed by Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, and the employees of the Special Representative Office.

The participants were provided with detailed information about the Aghali village. The restoration and reconstruction works based on the “smart village” concept had been implemented in the Aghali village. They were also informed about the Great Return program, which ensured the return of the Aghali village residents to their native lands.

A total of 175 families (871 people) have been resettled in the village so far, and large-scale reconstruction efforts are currently underway in Zangilan.

The guests later visited the village center to tour the national cuisine exhibition and tasted dishes prepared by the villagers.

The participants also visited the new Zangilan mosque, built on the site of a previous one destroyed during the occupation. The destroyed mosque's remains are being preserved as a memorial. Conference participants later performed prayers in the mosque.

Earlier, the conference participants visited the mass grave site in the Balligaya village of Aghdara district, where the remains of more than 10 people, believed to belong the Azerbaijani servicemen have been discovered on a height, which was a former advantageous combat position.

They also visited the city of Shusha as they got acquainted with the Shusha prison, where Azerbaijani civilians taken hostage were once kept captive and subjected to harsh torture.