Plane crash at London Southend Airport kills 4 people

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

Four people died in a plane crash at London Southend Airport on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports citing the BBC.

Dutch company Zeusch Aviation confirmed that its flight SUZ1 was involved in an accident at London Southend Airport in Essex, causing a "fireball" as described by the witnesses.

The 12-meter (39-foot) plane had flown from Greece to Croatia on Sunday, then continued to Southend, with a scheduled return to Lelystad Airport in the Netherlands later that evening.

Southend Airport announced that due to the "serious incident," it will remain closed until further notice.