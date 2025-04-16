President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 16.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries.

President Mikheil Kavelashvili was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.