SIMA contributes to the protection of thousands of trees

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

SIMA, a new generation digital signature introduced by "AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, continues to contribute to solving environmental challenges and sustainable development goals. Aiming to protect the environment by reducing paper production, this digital solution focuses on promoting green technologies. On this path, SİMA fully supports the COP29 event held in Baku and highlights its active engagement in addressing global climate change. SİMA's goal is to pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future through digitalization.

This technology, offered as a mobile application, is based not only on legal validity and security. It also plays a key role in advancing green technologies and protecting the ecosystem. Through SİMA, which now collaborates with over 60 partners, institutions have successfully digitized numerous services. As a result of the transactions carried out through SİMA to date, millions of signatures, confirmations or accesses to electronic systems have been completed without any physical participation or the use of paper documents. Conducting transactions of this scale without paper saves hundreds of thousands of trees from being cut down.

The use of SİMA new generation digital signature indirectly helps to prevent the cutting of trees and the reduction of greenery in nature. Reducing paper production also creates an opportunity to save water and energy resources consumed during the manufacturing process.

It is important to note that paper production is a process that involves the cutting of a considerable amount of wood. According to statistics, about 17 trees are uprooted to produce one ton of paper. Considering that on average 400 million tons of paper are produced globally each year, this leads to the cutting down of hundreds of thousands of trees. As another example, around 50 pages are typically required to complete a loan agreement at a bank branch. Digital documentation makes it possible to lower this indicator by up to 80%.

Today, more than 1,000 electronic services are already available through SİMA. Following the conducted monitoring, only in banks, with SİMA, the lending period is reduced by 3 times, and the customer loss indicator is lowered by 2 times. "SİMA İmza" also eliminates the dependency of residents living in regions on customer service centers, which implies saving energy (fuel) and reducing the harmful gases indirectly released into the environment.

As a result, digital documentation leads to a decrease in carbon emissions and optimizes water and energy usage. These changes conserve natural resources and shape a sustainable future driven by environmentally-friendly technological solutions. For more information about “SİMA" new generation digital signature visit www.sima.az or contact the Call Center at "157".