Swedish hawks want their own nuclear weapon

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“A series of recent articles in the country’s press has ignited a debate on whether Sweden should make a fresh attempt to acquire the bomb — either alone or together with its new European allies in NATO,” according to the Times.

The idea has now entered the country’s political mainstream. However, scientists and experts are skeptical that Stockholm possesses the necessary technological and resource base to undertake such a project independently.

“A huge amount would need to be developed, including the entire infrastructure for producing the materials required for nuclear weapons, which would demand enormous investment. I think finding the necessary resources would be next to impossible,” the article quotes nuclear weapons expert Martin Goliath as saying.

Sweden is not the first NATO country to consider producing its own nuclear weapons. In German expert circles, discussions involving politicians about the hypothetical possibility of developing such weapons also surface from time to time.

Solemn opening ceremony of 3rd CIS Games held in Ganja
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the event

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Ganja Memorial Complex

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Ganja Stadium

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of BakuBus LLC's Ganja Bus Depot

State and government officials visit Victory Park in Baku

State and government officials visit Victory Park in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents related to April battles

