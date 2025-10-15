UN General Assembly elects Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 15, AZERTAC

The United Nations General Assembly has elected Pakistan to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for a three-year term, commencing on January 1, 2026. Pakistan secured its seat with a resounding majority of 178 votes. This marks the sixth time Pakistan has been chosen for this role since the HRC’s establishment in 2006.

The Human Rights Council, an intergovernmental body based in Geneva within the United Nations system, is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights globally. Comprising 47 member states, the HRC addresses thematic human rights issues as well as specific situations requiring urgent attention.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s election reflects the international community’s trust in the country’s commitment to defending, promoting, and protecting human rights both domestically and internationally, as well as its contributions to strengthening the international human rights system. It also underscores Pakistan’s proven track record and its persistent efforts as a consensus-builder within the HRC.

During its term as a member, Pakistan will actively engage with the broader UN membership and civil society to advance all aspects of human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, alongside the right to development. Pakistan will also fully support the HRC’s mandate, ensuring the promotion and protection of human rights based on the principles of universality, objectivity, transparency, and non-selectivity.

The HRC serves as a platform for addressing human rights violations worldwide, including in territories under foreign occupation. In line with this mandate, Pakistan will continue highlighting serious human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.