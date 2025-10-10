Vietnam to host second Asian Esports Games in 2026

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Within the framework of the Asian Esports Forum held in Thailand on October 9-10, the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) and the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) confirming Vietnam as host of the second Asian Esports Games (AEG) in 2026, according to VNA.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, VIRESA President Do Viet Hung, who also serves as AESF Vice President, highlighted Vietnam’s status as one of the fastest-growing esports markets in the region, with over 28 million participants across more than 10 popular disciplines. He also emphasised the country’s rich culture, scenic landscapes, and hospitality as strengths that will enhance the event’s appeal.

Hung expressed his confidence that AEG 2026 will provide an international-class platform for athletes and promote a deeper understanding of Vietnamese culture, while affirming that hosting the event will strengthen Vietnam’s position as a leading esports hub in Southeast Asia and reaffirm its commitment to professional esports development.

The AEG, a continent-level esports event initiated and sponsored by AESF, held its inaugural edition in Bangkok from November 25 to December 2, 2024. Hosted by the Thailand Esports Federation with support from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), the event brought together 179 athletes from 29 countries and territories, becoming the largest esports tournament in Asia to date.

Vietnam’s team secured a silver medal in Arena of Valor (Lien Quan Mobile), one of the nation’s strongest disciplines.